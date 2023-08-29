Country Star Ty Herndon Marries Fiancé in Tennesse!

One of our favorite country crooners tied the knot over the weekend!

Ty Herndon, age 61, married Alex Schwartz on Saturday, August 26th, at a venue located in Chapmansboro, Tennesse. The couple have been together since June 2022.

You may recognize the name Ty Herndon, as the former Star Search contest absolutely ruled the country music charts from 1995 to 2002. To his credit, he achieved three #1 hits – What Mattered Most, Living in a Moment and It Must Be Love. Herndon still makes and performs original material to this day.

Herndon tells People about his now husband, Alex:

I love his goofiness, his heart, his loyalty, the way he looks at me, the way he holds me and the way I feel safe with him. I pray to God that I am all those things to him. He has taught me how to love better and how to be a better human.

Aw, how cute! I sense another #1 hit coming based on this glorious new relationship.

Their wedding is described as “black and white meets country chic.” It was attended by family, friends, celebrities, media professionals and music industry insiders. All are reported to have had an amazing night.

The newlywed tells People about the venue:

We just wanted a space and a place that could accommodate our eclectic group of friends and family to celebrate love, life, and our future together. That was the main thing that was important to us — and that everyone have a lot of fun.

Mission accomplished!

Ty made headlines for coming out as gay in 2014.

From all of us here at Instinct Magazine, I want to say congratulates to Ty and Alex. May they have many wonderful years together. Love is not a timeline. It can happen at any moment and we’re super happy these two men found each other at the right time! Not only is Ty a talented singer, but he’s one of our favorite personalities to cover at this publication.

Source: People