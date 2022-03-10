Country Superstars Brothers Osborne Are At It Again & TJ Represents!

Country superstars Brothers Osborne are at it again! On Monday, March 7th, the duo bagged yet another award at the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The tandem won the award Duo of the Year at the most recent ACM ceremony held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Last year, at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, brothers TJ and John were given their fourth Best Vocal Duo of the Year award.

When their ACM win was announced, TJ kissed his boyfriend Abi Ventura. The iconic moment was shown on screens at the Allegiant Stadium.

Tuned into the @ACMawards just in time for the gay kiss pic.twitter.com/vLe6HBb8DG — Lily The Cable Guy (@lilyblueyez) March 8, 2022

“Thank y’all so much seriously,” says TJ, the lead singer of the popular duo during their acceptance speech.

“It’s such an incredible honor to be at these things. I will say that about a week ago they pulled our single from country radio, so I needed a little bit of wind put in our sails. This is feeling good.”

At the end of his speech, TJ said, “Abi, I love you. Here’s to a great night in Vegas!”

T.J., who came out as gay in February 2021 during a profile interview with Time, made history as the first openly gay musician signed to a music label.

“I’m very comfortable being gay,” he shares. “I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.”

In the same interview, TJ also mused about the possibility and impact of having a man as a date at an awards show. He shares: “For me, to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!”

Months after TJ opened up about his sexuality, upon the announcement of their CMA win, TJ kissed Abi on national television, sharing a landmark on-screen moment for the CMA Awards.

Congratulations to Brothers Osborne! And cheers to TJ for living his most authentic self and winning in both love and life.