Couple Bret LaBelle and StanChris Spill the Tea on Their Relationship

Bret LaBelle and StanChris recently opened up about their relationship, as well as the 27-year age gap between the two of them.

Chris Stanley, famously known as StanChris, is an internet personality who has gained over a million followers across the platforms: YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Discord.

Advertisement

He has been creating various content for more than 5 years now, including vacation vlogs, interviews, gay culture, fashion, and celebrities. Meanwhile, Bret LaBelle joined Season 33 of ‘Survivor’ where he came out to fellow gay contestant Zeke.

Currently, he is working as a Lieutenant in the Boston Police Department. The couple have been together for almost two years now, and they recently spilled the tea about their relationship.

The two of them started seeing each other during quarantine, and they also noted that they took things slow.

“We both found each other without the other one knowing. And then I was like, ‘you should take me on a date.’ And we went on a date and then started hanging out,” Chris shared during an interview with Bear World Magazine.

Advertisement

Bret added,

“But we took it slow. It was during COVID. It was kind of weird. We had to find a place that was open that didn’t put up a barrier between us. We went out for a couple of dates and just kind of strung it along for a little bit to see where it went. And here we are.”

Moreover, the couple opened up about their 27-year age difference, which Chris revealed that Brett was more concerned about.

Advertisement

“It just seemed like the age difference was too much of a gap. But as we got to know each other and as the relationship formed, it got to the point where I still was worried about it, he was becoming less worried about it. But then, I said, well, who cares? This is working. I’ve dated enough people to know when something’s not working. When things are really going good, you’re like, f**k it. You know? You only live once,” the ‘Survivor’ alum expressed.

He further stated,

“When my leg was messed up, those people weren’t here taking care of me. Chris was. Only we know how we feel about each other so f**k those people, that’s how I look at it.”

Here’s to celebrating genuine love with Brett and Chris! <3

Source: bearworldmag.com