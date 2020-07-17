Couple Wins SiriusXM’s ‘Virtual Wedding’ with Special Guest Billy Idol. Wedding Will Stream Throughout Weekend.

What do you do when you’re wedding is COVID cancelled? Well you take it to on the road and satelites and involve Billy Idol and pass go and collect $10,000.

SiriusXM has chose a winning couple for their “Virtual Wedding” contest which would feature Billy Idol as the couple’s very own wedding singer. Brandon and Christopher from Knoxville, Tennessee, whose favorite Idol song is fittingly “White Wedding,” ended up winning the SiriusXM Contest. What was the prize besides Billy Idol being a part of it? They would still get marries in Tennessee but there would be also a virtual audience of friends and family AND the couple would take home $10,000 in cash!

Both grooms are school administrators in Knoxville, and their original ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19. Christopher writes:

We are going on 10 years together as a couple. For years, people asked, ‘When are you both going to finally tie the knot?’ We waited until this year to make it happen. Then, COVID-19 occurred. Sad was an understatement. Let me back up. We are a gay couple who are principals in Knox County, Tennessee. The entire school district seemed to share in our sadness. As for a future date, we have not set a date, but this morning, I heard about this contest. In 2016, Brandon(my partner) and I went to Vegas. While there, we saw Billy Idol in concert. Not only were we front row, we caught 1 of the plates he threw out in the audience. To add to it, we caught the pick of his long-time guitarist. Both are custom-framed and up in my office at my school. We both are obsessed with Billy Idol. To have him lead our wedding in this type of circumstance would be the ultimate icing on our ‘white wedding.’ Please, consider us.

So, they won, and won big. Yes, getting to marry your soul-mate is amazing, but to also involve one of your “Idols” and take home 10k, yeah, we’re jealous all over.

To be honest, this might be the first streaming event I will be watching during this pandemic. If you want to watch the wedding, here is the broadcast schedule and which service to use (all times ET). There’s one on tonight!

Friday, July 17 at 8pm, Saturday, July 18 at 1am and 9am, Sunday, July 19 at 3pm

Tuesday, July 21 at 8pm, Thursday, July 23 at 11pm

And if you cannot wait for the streaming, here’s a snippet of the ceremony where Idol thanks the administrators for what they do.