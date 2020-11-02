COVID-Free Taiwan Held A Pride Parade

What a beautiful sight in Taiwan!

In these chaotic times, it’s nice to get a glimpse at great fun happening elsewhere in the world. And the event in our hearts and minds was Taiwan’s LGBT Pride event. The event happened on Saturday, October 31, on the streets of Taipei. Around 130,000 people gathered to march, dance, visit a Rainbow Market of 100 LGBTQ-owned or supportive businesses/organizations, and celebrate enough Pride for the rest of the world! After all, most of the world’s other countries have gone without Pride events this year.

And if you’re wondering how Taiwan managed to have a Pride event with over a hundred thousand participants, it’s because the coronavirus pandemic is virtually non-existent there. Taiwan has not had a reported diagnosis of COVID-19 since April, according to ABC News. And then, the country has had only 554 recorded cases and only seven deaths nationwide. Most of those cases, mind you, were from foreigners and tourists. Because of that, the island nation is effectively COVID-free.

Taiwan Pride drew 130k people this weekend!! The country hasn't recorded a locally transmitted case since April. https://t.co/RbifqUET97 pic.twitter.com/35xniLUxgh — Alex Paterson (@AlexPattyy) November 2, 2020

With that in mind, this year’s parade was themed after a Chinese proverb saying, “to support and help others fulfill their cherished dreams.” Though, the phrase also means “adulthood beauty.” With this being one of the only Pride parades to happen physically this year and with this being Taiwan’s 18th Pride, the event surely stuck to its theme. We can’t help but feel our rainbow-stuffed hearts swell up when looking at these beautiful pictures!

More photos coming in, and you can find the link to the live streamed video of the #TaiwanPride #LGBT parade here:https://t.co/iyMb4HTC1D pic.twitter.com/WwrT3nvtBF — Focus Taiwan (CNA English News) (@Focus_Taiwan) October 31, 2020

Taiwan has plenty of reasons to blow it's own trumpet today, this #TaiwanPride celebrates the country's success in both lgbt+ rights and coronavirus control pic.twitter.com/VXGdAbMWJu — Rik Glauert (@RikGlauert) October 31, 2020

Yesterday showed why #Taiwan really is amazing – started the morning off with bike ride to #TaiwanPride #TaipeiPride pic.twitter.com/jaRqkQHTrn — William Farris (@wafarris) October 31, 2020

More than 130,000 throng Taipei's streets for the annual #TaiwanPride, smaller than last year but still likely the largest since the pandemic was declared. #Taiwan last year became the first country in Asia for same sex marriage pic.twitter.com/CYaFqG73hs — Rik Glauert (@RikGlauert) October 31, 2020

Over and done with Taipei Pride this year. Will probably post pictures soon of the 2nd Trans March 🏳️‍⚧️ and stuff from today's 18th Pride. #TaiwanPride #TaipeiPride

First, a preview… pic.twitter.com/ImwZFvGqxq — Coffee for Taipei Pride 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DrawnByMegs) October 31, 2020

Today, people in Taiwan march to show their pride & celebrate everyone’s right to love & be loved. We're grateful to be able to hold #TaiwanPride🌈during a difficult time for the world & will continue to be a beacon of human rights in Asia. For this, we can all be #ProudOfTaiwan. pic.twitter.com/EsdbpxY9QJ — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) October 31, 2020

Everyone is unique. Let's embrace diversity! Stand for equality! Taiwan is the first Asia country to legalized same-sex marriage. I attend the 2020 Taiwan Pride Parade, march with DPP, EETO, and British Office Taipei. It was tiring, but I am having fun. pic.twitter.com/h3Xey7vL37 — Calvin Wang (@RealCalvinWang1) October 31, 2020

Yesterday, I marched with 130,000 Taiwanese folks in the world’s largest post-COVID Pride event! Feeling #TaiwanPride in many more ways than one. pic.twitter.com/MTWHazXc3O — Ariel Chu / 朱詠慈 (@spindlywaif) November 1, 2020

‘XS’ by Rina Sawayama playing at Taiwan Pride pic.twitter.com/xbSDVf32qN — Rina Sawayama Updates (@RinaSawaUpdates) October 31, 2020

Obviously, I'm missing this year's #TaiwanPride! Due to travel restrictions, I know a 🇭🇰 & 🇹🇼 cross-strait couple is unable to get married abroad (#Taiwan isn't an option), so the 🇹🇼 partner is getting multiple visitor visa extensions in #HongKong rather than #QT dependent visa. https://t.co/1hxOywQkbl — Ray Chan (@ray_slowbeat) October 31, 2020

Congratulations to Taiwan for a successful Pride! We wish we could have been there!