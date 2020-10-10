EXCLUSIVE: How COVID Strengthened This Gorgeous Couple’s Relationship

Finding love, especially in the gay world, can happen in a variety of ways. There’s the chance meeting on a popular app, backing into one another at a coffee shop or even being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

There’s also simply finding the love of your life at a bar (sounds archaic, right?). That’s exactly how the relationship between entertainers Kore Stacks and Mustang started. The beginnings of their time together play out like something from a romantic movie as it may not have happened at all had one of them decided to stay home on the night that they first locked eyes with one another.

These two are clearly very in love and have no problems letting the world know about it. Kore and Mustang chatted with Instinct exclusively in a continuation of our couple series about their first meeting, how COVID has strengthened their relationship and so much more.

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight?

Mustang: We literally met in passing each outside of a bar and locked eyes like three times and then my partner initially asked me to hold his drink and that’s where it all began.

Kore Stacks: My neighbors at the time asked me to come out with them. I never questioned where to, I was just down to get out the house (this was the time COVID first hit). So they take me downtown to an all-gay friendly atmosphere and there I met Mustang in front of a bar where they were serving drinks outside. My neighbor ended up wanting him but he only had eyes on me. Long story short we spoke and I knew right then and there that this was going to be my lover. It was love at first sight I would say because the day we met we were inseparable.

What is your favorite thing to love about each other?

Mustang: I literally love everything about him. My most favorite is the fact that he loves to cuddle with me, listen to me talk, and laughs at all my corny jokes.

Kore Stacks: My favorite thing I love about him is his honesty and loyalty. If I’m in a bad mood he does his best to bring the best out of me and make me smile. He makes sure at all times that the world revolves around me and vice versa.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship? How do you make either work?

Mustang: We are in a monogamous relationship. People get the misconception that we are open because I used to do porn which happened many years ago. Even then the porn was just a move, not a lifestyle or even how I moved personally which is one of the reasons I stopped doing it. I’m a very relationship oriented and loving man who doesn’t like to share or be open at all. However he spoils me so I don’t worry about those things.

Kore Stacks: I think it works for me (the relationship) because he was always something that I prayed for in a lover. He’s sexy, goal driven, educated, a leader and has shown me things in life that I never experienced.

What has COVID been like for the two of you? Has it brought you closer together?

Mustang: From my perspective COVID brought us closer together because it gave us more down time to spend with each other outside of our careers, family and even friends. We bonded more and more by the day. He’s literally my most favorite person to talk to. He’s funny, he likes everything I like, he’s sensitive to my wants and needs, he compliments me in every way, he likes what I like. We have fun. Realistically we’ve had our misunderstandings but our communication and bond brings us closer together once we talk about them. So yeah, COVID made our relationship stronger.

Kore Stacks: COVID was a gift because it slowed both of us down. The gift was meeting my lover and getting to know him more because it allowed us to be around and learn from each other. If COVID wasn’t around I think we would have never met because he and I were focused on other thing such as building our careers and making moves.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up?

Mustang: Yes. we want kids together, both surrogate and biological.

Kore Stacks: We’ve talked about kids of course but we both want to embark on that journey when it’s right. We are very goal oriented so if we were to start that process, I want to be well off in my career before bringing in a child. I want it to be a “golden child” who doesn’t have to grow up struggling like I did.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it?

Mustang: My advice to anyone who’s looking for love and hasn’t found it is to stop looking. Let it authentically happen. Usually it just flows and isn’t forced and the universe will align everything together. You will begin to see signs that it’s supposed to be with both parties (you and them). Don’t force your relationship on others or try and prove your happiness.

We have been together for a long time now but just began sharing parts of our life with social media. We’ve held back though because social media shouldn’t see everything because the more you expose the more you have to deal both the good and bad (influencers, models, home wreckers, etc).

So, to avoid all the negatives, solidify your relationship and bond before expressing your love publicly because there are haters lurking and simply waiting to bring confusion, drama and disrespect. Use your wisdom in being public about your coupling however don’t hide it and always show your partner the upmost respect in the DMs, messenger, and or public posts. Always respect your partner publicly and via social media.

Kore Stacks: The best advice I would give is to pray for what u want and just be patient. Don’t look for it. let it come naturally because you would appreciate it more but love who you are until then.