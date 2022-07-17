Cowboys, Backflips, Bear Week + More Eye-Candy

Sharing some of our favorite Instagrams this week beginning with Firefighter Logan, who was filming a TikTok until his neighbor caught him and he bailed mid-Tok:

Ramon Ventura sent greetings from the beaches of Ipanema:

Diego Lozano and company found a waterfall while hiking in Spain:

Curtis Fitzgerald put the weekend on slow-mo…

Chris Cragg threw down a photo-dump of fabulosity for Flashback Friday:

Pete Buttigieg was adorbs leading a meeting of the “1st Birthday Party Planning Committee.”

Austin understood the assignment:

Okkar Min Maung says he doesn’t kiss and tell:

And LOTS of folks headed to Provincetown for Bear Week…