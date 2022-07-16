Crawford Gets Intimate On Dating Life & Bares Almost All On ‘The Boys’

In a recent interview with Bustle, ‘The Boys’ star Chace Crawford gets intimate after sharing personal anecdotes and facts that may be unknown by even the biggest of his fans.

The 36-year-old actor alluded to a difficult breakup in the past saying, “When we all go through a tough breakup or the death of a family member, what do you turn to?”

“A lot of times it’s poetry, you know what I mean? It’s a book,” Crawford stated to answer his rhetorical question. He also says that practicing Transcendental Meditation, which he does, is like a “natural Xanax.”

At the moment, the actor seems to be not dating anyone, and to that topic, he briefly commented, “LA’s a tough [dating pool]” with a shrug.

Crawford also shared about his summer job at Abercrombie & Fitch, which he hated. “You could smell that fragrance from the parking lot,” he said while wincing. The actor was also offered to be one of the store’s shirtless welcome committee, and to that he revealed, “I think they may have asked. I was like, ‘There’s no chance in hell I’m doing that.'”

The Abercrombie summer job may not have been the best, but being cast as Nate Archibald in the ‘Gossip Girl’ series was definitely a great shift in his career.

But he has gone from shirtless to pantsless of recent. His role in ‘The Boys’ has given us a juicy couple of handfuls of opportunities to see his backside.

Thanks to Cocktails&Cocktalk‘s quick screen grab capabilities and willingness to share bums of stars, we get some great imagery of Chace’s globes.

Chase Crawford, one of the lead actors in the cast, has been stripped of his superhero outfit, to once again reveal those buns of steal. And yet the question remains, how does a 36 year old man have the perfect peach of a twinky bottom half his age? – Cocktails&Cocktalk

Source: bustle.com , Cocktails&Cocktalk