Creator Alice Oseman Teases on the Future of ‘Heartstopper’

Prior to the premiere of Season 2, ‘Heartstopper’ creator Alice Oseman teased on the future of the hit series, as well as dropped a big hint on its inevitable end.

First things first, the end is not yet near for the well-loved characters of ‘Heartstopper,’ however, the 28-year-old author told Attitude that she already knows how it’s all going to end.

“I’ve known for ages exactly how Heartstopper is going to end. It’s been really helpful to have that like endpoint for me to kind of build towards,” she shared.

Oseman also hinted on the ending in mind, revealing:

“I’m not going to spoil anything. But I mean, it’s a happy ending. I feel like everyone knows that.”

Aside from the much awaited premiere of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 2, the fifth and final volume of the best-selling book series has also yet to be published. Moreover, the English author further teased on the future of the hit Netflix show, noting that the viewers will get to know more about Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan).

She shared that the ‘Heartstopper’ series will explore Isaac’s asexuality in the upcoming seasons.

“Definitely. I think Isaac has a lot more to him than we’ve seen already. I’m really looking forward to seeing more of his story in future seasons,” Oseman, who identifies as asexual and aromantic, expressed.

