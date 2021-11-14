Crop Tops, Mountain Tops, Game Nights & More

Austin Wolf and his muscles totally popped in his White Party crop top
Austin Wolf (photo via Instagram)

Some favorite Instagram posts this week leading off with Austin Wolf (and his pecs) popping in a crop top.

Brian Michael Smith (9-1-1: Lone Star) made history as the first trans man named to PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” list:

SNL’s Bowen Yang made his debut on the annual PEOPLE list as well:

Ryan Philippe, also in the “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, told PEOPLE he doesn’t like aging. We humbly disagree:

Joel Green is already in the Christmas spirit:

Lance Bass still gets excited when hubby Michael Turchin flexes around the house:

Wes Dupee and crew gathered for Game Night:

Who got outside this weekend?  Sterling Walker did some serious mountain-biking in Moab, Utah:

Down in Miami, LV is breaking out the fur for winter:

Chris Salvatore and his tongue took a selfie:

Curtis Hamilton (HBO’s “Insecure”) has no need to be insecure about those abs:

Bruno Baba polled his followers on his fur factor:

Luke Evans says he’s not wearing pajamas to the gym, meanwhile Barney Rubble sure has a big nose, no?

Keiynan Lonsdale took a sunshine break from rehearsing his upcoming headlining show NEW LAND:

