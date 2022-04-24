Cruel Intentions Stars’ ASSets On Display At Los Angeles Art Gallery

Finally! Someone thinks just as highly of Ryan Phillippe’s ass, as I do. The 47-year-old daddy of 3 recently attended the birthday celebration of his friend and former co-star, pop culture icon Sarah Michelle Gellar. The Buffy The Vampire Slayer actress visited the Jeffrey Deitch gallery in Los Angeles, where the focus apparently shifted from the birthday girl — to a pair of cheeks.

Sam Mckinniss’ art was on display — and the artist had painted two of the iconic scenes from Phillippe’s and Gellar’s cult classic film, Cruel Intentions. The first painting sees Selma Blair and Gellar French kissing in Central Park, while the other sees Ryan Phillippe’s naked ass as he towels off after a swim. What makes the moment even more iconic, is the three co-stars all took a flick of them being mesmerized by Phillippe’s bare ass.

I remember that scene vividly (as I should, as it will appear in my recent search history on any given day) as it was definitely a moment in which I knew, “yup, I’m gay”. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one. Phillippe says he was aware that his chiseled cheeks were helping guys to realize that they were “strictly dickly.” He once told Entertainment Weekly:

“I felt okay with [showing] my butt. Everybody has a butt, it’s really not that graphic. So many guys on Twitter are like, ‘That’s the moment I knew I was gay’”.

I may be bias — but that painting is certainly a masterpiece. Now if only we can find an artist (or sex toy company) that can make a silicon mold version of Phillippe’s ass. Again, I feel like I wouldn’t be the only one that would be interested in that. Check out some more thirst trap worthy pics below of the ageless Ryan Phillippe.

Source: Cocktails and Cocktalk