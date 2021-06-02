‘Cruella’ “Ruin” Your Childhood? Wait Till John Stamos Is Through

Ok, John Stamos! Comes through!

A Republican congressional candidate says the gay character in the recently released Cruella film “ruined his childhood.” And John Stamos had something to say about that.

Omar Navarro is currently running California’s 43rd congressional district seat against Maxine Waters. But Navarro is not currently making headlines for any of his political work. He’s trending because the candidate tweeted about the recent Disney movie Cruella and his distaste for a specific character.

In Cruella, John McCrea plays Artie, an openly gay man. And to the film’s credit, the character’s sexual orientation and flamboyant personality are not hinted at but outright fact. And are presented with respect to! But while some celebrated the character’s inclusion within the story, some were not so happy. And, again, Omar Navarro is counted among that latter group.

The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) May 31, 2021

“The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie,” he wrote. “Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat.”

Now, of course, many people called Navarro out on his crap. That includes Chasten Glezman Buttigieg, former basketball player-turned-social-media-personality Rex Chapman, actor Charlie Adler, and more.

Your entire childhood? All of it? Gone? Just like that? pic.twitter.com/VPmzEwJoTX — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 31, 2021

So you were turned on? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 31, 2021

The zoophilia agenda was shoved down our throats too… pic.twitter.com/DLb6EdKHUj — 𝚗𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚍𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚔𝚎𝚢 (@northerncodemky) May 31, 2021

Disney doesn’t have a “gay agenda “.Disney like most of the world has begun to embrace diversity & be inclusive by representing all people. As 4shoving things down your throat I’d consult a Freudian psychiatrist as to your choice of words in this particular tweet. — Charlie Adler (@charlie_adler) May 31, 2021

You clearly did not have a very good childhood if this ruined it. At that same time, Disney's move might actually SAVE some childhoods. Also, go to hell please soon thank you. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 31, 2021

shoving the lgbt agenda down our throats sounds hot 💦 — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) May 31, 2021

But, it was John Stamos’ response that got the most traction.

“If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House,” he wrote on Twitter. “Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco….”

If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco…. https://t.co/oCadf3xnIK — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 1, 2021

The gag is, John Stamos played Uncle Jesse on the 1980s-1990s family sitcom Full House. In the show, Danny Tanner, played by Bob Saget, asked his brother-in-law (Stamos’s Jesse) and best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) to live with him and raise his three daughters. The three men are largely single throughout the show, though Jesse later married a woman. Despite that fact, Stamos’ tweet garnered some praise from his followers.