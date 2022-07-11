Would You Go To This Cups Party?

Is this the hanky code revisited?

The image of colorful cups is making the rounds on Twitter and Facebook. The photo shows a line of cups colored red, orange, yellow, green, dark green, blue, blue, and dark blue. In front of each pile of cups is a sign for a sexual position. The list of this includes dom top, top, vers top, vers, vers bottom, bottom, and sub bottom. Though, the sub bottom sign has sub crossed out and pwr written below to mean power bottom.

The implication is that, like a traffic light party, whatever cup in party goers’ hands will tell others information about them. That can help make approaching others and flirting with them a smoother process.

While the origin of the image is unknown, the image has started many conversations over social media. Many people have enjoyed sharing which cup color they’d use.

it’s the dark green for me and I don’t want nothing less pic.twitter.com/baIFm7OZrM — {JUSE} (@origJusemeister) July 4, 2022

looks fun asf — juan (@untitled4121951) June 30, 2022

Great fun idea, however its worth noting that there are some "bottoms" who feel shame due to internalised homophobia and they would not choose the colour cup that is their true preference. Just my opinion as a gay man. — Jason D Brown (@Jason_84_Brown) July 9, 2022

Though, not everyone’s so happy with the idea.

I’d drinking straight from the bottle and then start barking at people pic.twitter.com/VBsXnEyIvT — মো (@monoization) June 30, 2022

How bout white for celibacy.. pic.twitter.com/Jub8UROb0w — chasingcookies (@SamuelR48849316) July 4, 2022

I went to a party before doing this and left immediately. I’ve always been private about what the hell I do in the bedroom. Why is it even a topic of discussion — Tim LaRon Spruill (@ItsaTimocracy) July 4, 2022

This kinda cringe. This clearly ain’t my type of party. — Sriracha Papi (@Dboyrockaa) July 5, 2022

Can you also put out some clear cups meaning “ It ain’t anybodies fucking business but my own? — H Erectus (@harleytwtr) July 9, 2022

I haaaaate this! Unless it’s THAT kinda party but at these regular parties where it’s me and my Judie’s kii’n….WHY? Can we just have platonic friend gatherings and if folks happen to be interested in each other then it’ll happen naturally SHEESH! — AGAIN FOR TEQUIDA (@_Rockz_) July 4, 2022

In the end, though, this cups meme brings back memories of the handkerchief code. The hanky code was a system of color-coded bandanas that non-verbally communicated sexual interests. When cruising at a gay bar or a similar location, wearing a colored handkerchief in your right or left back pants pocket also informed interested parties.

For instance, wearing a light blue handkerchief meant you were into oral sex. But, wearing it on the right side meant you liked to give oral sex while wearing it on the left meant you’d live to receive oral.

But as gay sex and homosexuality have become legal and publicly accepted, the use of the hanky code has become obsolete. But maybe similar systems, like these cup parties, are rising again?

What do you think? Would you go to a cup party like the one in the viral picture? Or, would you rather leave that, and similar systems, in the past?