Current & Former Cast Members Call Out MTV’s Upcoming Reality Show

To absolutely no one’s surprise, MTV’s newest upcoming reality series The Real Friends of WeHo is already stirring up drama, and the first episode hasn’t even aired yet.

Marketing itself as an “unfiltered and honest look” at a select group of LGBTQ+ celebrity and entrepreneur friends living, loving, and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community, the show will follow the lives of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, choreographer and singer Todrick Hall, actor Curtis Hamilton, Buttah Skincare CEO Dorion Renaud, TV host and business owner Jaymes Vaughan, and digital entrepreneur Joey Zauzig.

However, some people, including Renaud, are labeling it as “fake.”

Not long after the official trailer dropped last week, Renaud took to Instagram Stories to dismiss the entire premise of the show. He says the cast are “fake friends” and that he doesn’t even live in West Hollywood, but in the Valley instead.

He also took to Twitter to declare that he doesn’t know his cast members.

Buttah Skin is my only Real Friend lol. — Dorion Renaud (@DorionRenaud) January 5, 2023

Chile…I don’t know these people. — Dorion Renaud (@DorionRenaud) January 5, 2023

Eating Out and Naked Boys Singing! star Chris Salvatore also chimed in on Twitter and alleged that he was fired from The Real Friends of WeHo after three of its cast members refused to film with him for having an OnlyFans account.

Last year, 3 gays from a certain reality show refused to film with me for having an OF so I was fired by production after filming for only a week. That’s about all I can say…for now 🫢 — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 5, 2023

After some pushback, Salvatore doubled down on his stance and tweeted, “Literally never worked with more awful people,” as well as, “But I will leave you with this. The one that called me to apologize… err I mean further criticize and gaslight also had sent me his nudes a few years back.”

Literally never worked with more awful people https://t.co/1EjZWvnETo — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 6, 2023

But I will leave you with this. The one that called me to apologize…err I mean further criticize and gaslight also had sent me his nudes a few years back. pic.twitter.com/PW2qbz5a1r — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) January 6, 2023

The Real Friends of WeHo is set to premiere on Friday, January 20 at 9:00 pm ET/PT following RuPaul’s Drag Race.