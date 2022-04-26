Cute, Flexible and This Guy Can Sing! Have a Look and Listen

Imagine being so gifted that you could make a living as a worldwide competitive gymnast, a Pride ambassador, a social media personality and even a reality show singer?

I’m exhausted from imagining that life. However, that’s the daily routine for 25-year-old Dominic Clarke, an Australian citizen with so much to be thankful for. I’m sure life changed dramatically for the young men when he competed at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but now his world is flipping upside down again after appearing on The Voice: Australia.

On the singing show’s April 19th episode, Olympian Clarke stepped up for his blind audition and crooned the Sam Fischer tune “This City.” The 2019 song was a massive hit overseas, securing multi-platinum status in Australia, New Zealand, England and in Canada. Dominic’s interpretation was met with a wild round of applause from the audience and all four judges – Guy Sebastian, Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora and Keith Urban – turned their chairs in an attempt to get the gymnast to join their team.

Dominic ultimately decided to join Team Rita Ora.

He will compete next week in the Callback round, where each team is trimmed from 12 to 6. Oh, the dramatics!

Dominic first competed in the Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in 2015, where he placed fourth in two categories. He returned in 2017 and 2018 and earned a bronze medal at both events. He then competed in the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year but did not receive a medal.

It’s important to note that he came out as gay a month before competing in the Olympics by taking up the mantel as a Pride ambassador for the gymnasts in New South Wales. He also appeared in several theatrical runs of Cats.

Do you think this athlete has what it takes to make it to the live shows and beyond? Only time will tell!

Sources: Out Sports, Out