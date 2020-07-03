CVS Gets Into The Men’s Makeup Game & Introduces Stryx To The Masses

CVS is about to get a little more shine, courtesy of men’s makeup line Stryx. According to marketing research company Morning Consult, about one-third of men in America under the age of 45 responded they would consider trying makeup. Stryx, a New York-based label founded by Devir Kahan, focuses on this change in the beauty world.

Kahan co-founded Stryx in 2017 and has raised about $1 million from investors, including venture firm XRC Labs. Now its concealer tool ($19.99) and a new gel cleanser ($11.99) will be in CVS locations alongside shaving cream and razors. It’s the “ultimate validation,” Kahan, also chief executive officer of Stryx, and will help normalize a stigmatized practice that’s flown under the radar for years. “It’s not about a full face of makeup or color,” Kahan told Bloomberg. “We’re talking about improving blemishes, fixing up under-eye bags, a zit—all these sorts of things.”

