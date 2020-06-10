CW Actresses Chyler Leigh and Lili Reinhart Come Out

On the CW’s Supergirl, Chyler Leigh plays Alex Danvers, adoptive sister to the Girl of Steel. The character came out as a lesbian in season two of the series and now Leigh herself has come out. In a statement for LGBTQ Pride Month, Leigh wrote an article on Create Change, a website that is a source “for encouragement and inspiration to help you become the change you want to see in the world” co-founded by the actress. Leigh stated in the essay:

The actress took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

Leigh’s Supergirl co-star, Nicole Maines, tweeted her love to Leigh’s Instagram.

We all love you SO SO MUCH! https://t.co/z3jZTM4jGH — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) June 9, 2020

Another CW actress to come was Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart. Reinhart, who plays Betty Copper on the CW adaptation of the Archie comics, came out as bisexual in her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 3, as she shared information on a LGBTQ+ protest in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse broke up in May after dating for three years.

