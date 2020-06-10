HOT

Jake Gyllenhaal, The Rock, & Other Hunks That Have Stripped Down On Film

CGI Sex Scenes May Be The New Norm In Hollywood

These Revealing TV Scenes Caught Our Eyes For Many Reasons

Gay Bar Raided After Supporting George Floyd Protesters With Water & Medical Help

CW Actresses Chyler Leigh and Lili Reinhart Come Out

Chyler Leigh (‘Supergirl’) and Lili Reinhart (‘Riverdale’) (Photo Credit: Screenshots of videos via bbluthor and whglaxv edits; YouTube Channels)

On the CW’s Supergirl, Chyler Leigh plays Alex Danvers, adoptive sister to the Girl of Steel.  The character came out as a lesbian in season two of the series and now Leigh herself has come out.  In a statement for LGBTQ Pride Month, Leigh wrote an article on Create Change, a website that is a source “for encouragement and inspiration to help you become the change you want to see in the world” co-founded by the actress.  Leigh stated in the essay:

The actress took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

Leigh’s Supergirl co-star, Nicole Maines, tweeted her love to Leigh’s Instagram.

Another CW actress to come was Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart.  Reinhart, who plays Betty Copper on the CW adaptation of the Archie comics, came out as bisexual in her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 3, as she shared information on a LGBTQ+ protest in support of #BlackLivesMatter.

Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse broke up in May after dating for three years.

