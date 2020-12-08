Cyndi Lauper Brings ‘Home For The Holidays’ Virtual This Year

If anyone could coordinate Bette Midler, Taylor Swift, Cher, Dolly Parton, and the entire cast of Kinky Boots for one event, it definitely would be Cyndi Lauper. Her annual event Home For The Holidays (a benefit for True Colors United, in support of LGBTQ Youth) has always been an annual holiday event, packed with amazing performances from Lauper’s hometown of New York City. While this year’s event is definitely going to look a bit different, the 10th Annual version is packed with more stars that almost ever before who are giving back to the severely underreported cause of LGBTQ Youth Homelessness (per the True Colors United website, “In the United States, 4.2 million youth experience homelessness each year, with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth 120% more likely to experience homelessness than their non-LGBTQ peers. True Colors United is committed to changing that.”)

With performances from everyone from Cher to Dolly Parton to Boy George and everyone from Taylor Swift to Sharon Osbourne to Whoopi Goldberg stopping by, this Friday’s concert is going to be one of the most star studded yet. In addition, the concert will be streaming on both Lauper’s TikTok channel as well as her YouTube channel.

This year, the plight of LGBTQ youth homelessness has a specific urgency. Lauper recently reiterated to the ladies on The View that while we are all being encouraged to “stay home” during the global pandemic, “how can you do that when you don’t have a home?” she asked. The True Colors Fund continues their mission to offer a “wide array of advocacy, training & education, youth collaboration, and technical assistance programs. True Colors United implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ young people.”

Home For The Holidays airs December 11th on TikTok & December 13th n YouTube/Facebook

Follow Cyndi Lauper on Instagram

For more info on True Colors United check out their website