Czech Football Player Jakub Jankto Comes Out As Gay

Professional football player Jakub Jankto has recently come out as gay in a heartfelt video shared on Instagram.

In the video, the 27-year-old Czech footballer shared:

“Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto Like everybody else, I have my strengths.

I have my weaknesses.

I have a family.

I have my friends.

I have a job which I have been doing it as best as I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.”

He continued by telling the world that he “no longer want to hide” himself, stating:

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom.

Without fears.

Without prejudice.

Without violence.

BUT with love.”

“I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself,” Jankto expressed in his powerful coming out video. <3

The Czech First League club Sparta Prague midfielder is currently on loan from La Liga club Getafe and the Czech Republic national team, and he is now the highest-profile male football player to ever come out as gay.

Moreover, a representative for Sparta Prague stated:

“Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club some time ago. Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.”

A FIFA representative also expressed:

“We’re all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone.”

Source: attitude.co.uk