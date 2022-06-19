Daddy Day, Dancing Bears, Pride + More

Rounding up some of our favorite Instagram posts this week starting with Channing Tatum’s Father’s Day reflections on being being a magical unicorn to his daughter:
Cheyenne Jackson celebrated Father’s Day with his hubby Jason and the brood:
Lance Bass enjoyed his first Father’s Day as a dad:
Woofy Zac Efron to bear buddy: “Daddy’s making more flapjacks.” (please tell us that’s a euphemism…)
Sterling Walker completed 41 trips around the sun:
Okkar Min Maung extended an invitation:
Luke Evans took a dive…
…and Sam Cushing stayed on the beach:
Flavio enjoyed a peaceful moment lacking immensity…
…while Chubby Tanuki floated in some bear soup:
Country singer Billy Gilman: “Some people sing for money. I sing for rosè…”
Ben and Peter proved bears CAN dance:
…and Bremen Menelli busted out his own moves & musings about dancing:
Max Emerson and Andrés Camilo got romantical and kissed:
Tony Cannoli, Mr. Gay World USA 2022, celebrated Pride in Wilton Manors Captain America-style…
…Edu got his Pride on down in Mérida, Yucatán…
…while Roberto Portales and friend enjoyed a backyard party…
…and LA Lumberjock and company were loud, proud and gay AF in LA:
David Duelwood likes to sneak a touch of leather into his everyday looks…
…while TheAdHamm likes his leather full strength:
Those times when you’re getting dressed, but the booty has other ideas:
And here’s a shout-out all the dog dads out there…
…don’t forget the squirrel dads, too!