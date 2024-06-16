Daddy Day + Dress Codes + Whipped Cream + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Austin Day and his mustache, who said ‘hey’ from Montana:

Joel Wieneke kept his focus forward:

Fabricio Ternes smooched his beau:

NBC News guy Steven Romo celebrated Daddy Day with his doggos:

Rob Anderson posed in Central Park:

Noah Richter was hot to go at Louisville Pride:

Ryan Walker framed the situation:

Orville Peck channeled Chris Evans’s whipped cream bikini:

Max Souza liked that elevator lighting:

Roberto Portales just wants to float:

Gus Kenworthy did the stag party thing in New Orleans:

Sam Cushing threw back to his Era’s Era:

Kevin Davis stayed in from the heat:

Hamza Kareem shared the furry goodness:

Gustavo sends regards from the Amalfi Coast:

Felipe Kalil made love to the camera:

Chase Carlson understands the dress code at Pecs Bar:

Colton Underwood exited a jacuzzi ‘James Bond’ style: