Daddy Ray Diesel is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is an adult film star known for laying down some major pipe, Ray Diesel. This beautiful man is an expert for treating bottoms right on sites like OnlyFans and Justfor.Fans.

The 42-year-old content creator is based in Los Angeles, but travels often in order to collab with some of the biggest names in the adult film industry. Ray Diesel is a major advocate for sex workers and is a proponent of doing what you love at all costs, no matter what the haters say.

Ray’s the thick daddy with the infectious laugh you have to know. If you follow him, you know that he keeps the boys thirsty on social media and drives them over to his platforms for a much bigger look. He’s one of our favorite guys doing porn full-time and we want to celebrate that.

Let’s get to know Ray Diesel a little more:

INSTINCT: How did you get started creating your own content?

RAY DIESEL: Brian Bonds was the first to tell me about OnlyFans. I figured why not give it a chance. I’ve always been interested in the “behind the scenes” of making videos so, why not be my own studio.

INSTINCT: What do you enjoy most about creating your own content?

RD: I love that I get to show fans more of my personality and not just a Dom top, but also silly and goofy. I get to show my sex escapades I have around the world. Give me the ability to film with guys that most likely I would never get paired with in a studio company.

INSTINCT: What are some of the stigmas or push back that you encounter regarding sex work?

RD: The number one thing I continue to hear is that sex work isn’t “real work.” I pay taxes like everyone else does. But, I work hard and am proud of the work I do. I’m not ashamed of the work I do nor is my family. I also hear that I’m forced into this line of work or that I must be on drugs. Both of those statements are false. I chose to be a sex worker and make it my main source of income. I made the decision that I would rather be a “whore” and get paid than a “slut” who gives it away for free. I’m also no drug user. I’ve been sober and clean for over 17 years now.

INSTINCT: How do you keep in shape?

RD: Well, I’m not the diet type of guy. Life is way too short for me to be missing out on some good food! But, I have learned to use portion control when I eat instead of dieting. I’m a thick boy, but I try to bounce my bad eating habits by hitting the gym 5 to 6 times a week. I feel that levels me out to stay in the same range.

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

RD: I love making people laugh. Especially if they’re having a bad day. Watching them light up is what will bring me joy.

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

RD: I will always think the most attractive part of my body is my lips! They’re so damn kissable! 😆

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on the most?

RD: This may sound strange, but I have been told so many times that I have a great spirit about me. I don’t know if they see it from my smile, eyes or personality. But, I love it every time someone says it.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

RD: What’s sexy to me is confidence in a person. Owning your look, style and body.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

RD: My proudest moment is my over 17 years of Sobriety. If it wasn’t for the program and the 12 steps then, I wouldn’t be who I am today.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

RD: Night life has always been part of my story. I would love to produce a great party event. I’m already in talks with another promoter to create something big! I’m also planning future trips across seas. Africa is on my list to travel around.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

RD: I’ve never been the type of person to “look” for a relationship. But, if the right person comes along then I wouldn’t shut the door on it. My idea of a good healthy relationship is communication. I feel that is the most important part of any type of relationship. I want to be with someone that is honest with how they’re feeling and not afraid to talk about it. If you don’t have honest communication then your bond will not grow and other issues will evolve.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Bram Stoker’s Dracula



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack?

Twizzlers



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you?

The Bodyguard soundtrack



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

RD: Being featured as Instinct Hottie means all the hard work I’ve done to build a name for myself in the adult industry has paid off.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

RD: Live life to the fullest with no regrets. Also, never let anyone stand in your way or try to take the spotlight away from you.

Follow Ray Diesel on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to get your daily dose of the Diesel D.