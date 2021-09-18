DADT Demise 10 Yr Anniversary Brings New Hope And Aid For Vets

LGBT Vets Discharged For Their Sexual Orientation Will Now Get Full Benefits

Monday will be a great day for our veterans that were discharged from the US military because of their sexuality. The announcement has been timed to be released on the 10-year anniversary of the controversial “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” (DADT) policy demise.

The Military Times reports that veterans who were given less-than-honorable discharges for being LGBTQ will reportedly soon be eligible for full benefits under a Veterans Affairs (VA) policy change. The new policy applies not only to the DADT discharged/victims, but also applies to those who were forced out before or after DADT.

But how many will this affect? It is believed that there are about 100,000 LGBTQ veterans may have been forced out service over the last 70 years. Now were they all given honorable or dishonorable discharges? Those with criminal records or dishonorable discharges will still be denied benefits under the new policy.