Dan and Eugene Levy Share Their Father and Son Bond

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy turns 39 today, and to celebrate his birthday, the Canadian actor reminisced on his relationship with father and legendary comedic actor Eugene Levy.

In an interview with People, Dan revealed that he was a bit of a troublemaker growing up.

“I’d love to regale you with stories of hilarious antics, but yeah, I got into trouble a lot. He made me do my homework. He grounded me,” the actor shared.

In the same interview, Eugene also admitted that he didn’t exactly want his children to grow up and think that show business was the only career option for them.

“There’s something about raising kids in a show-bizzy kind of environment that’s a little scary. Toronto is just a very normal town. They could grow up with all options open to them of what they wanted to do. We didn’t want them to be locked into show business. Of course the irony is they both went into acting – and now we’re all on a show together,” the 75-year-old actor stated.

All three of the father, son, and daughter starred in the sitcom ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ wherein Eugene plays the role of Johnny Rose who is the father of David Rose played by his real life son Dan. Meanwhile, his daughter Sarah Levy plays the character Twyla Sands.

The Levy siblings have certainly acquired the acting genes from their father, but aside from that, Dan got Eugene’s full brows as well. The 39-year-old actor also expressed how he admires his father’s work ethics stating,

“Watching him work has been one of the great master classes for me in how to do it right. He’s handled his career with such grace and poise and respect and really informed how I want to continue running my professional career.”

And if he wasn’t doing more than enough as an actor, comedian, writer, and director, Dan also recently launched a new production company called Not a Real Production Company.

There is no denying the fact that Dan is thriving at 39, and we truly wish him a HAPPY BIRTHDAY! 🙂

Source: People.com