Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza Star in LOEWE’s Comical Short Film

Spanish luxury fashion house LOEWE recently released the comical short film ‘Decades of Confusion’, which is starring Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza.

The short is directed by Ally Pankiw and written by Levy, and it is a playful nod to people’s confusion regarding the brand’s spelling. The 40-year-old ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor is playing the role of a spelling bee judge while Plaza is portraying the participants through the years, which showcase a variety of fashion styles across different eras.

According to Rain Magazine, “each character dons signature LOEWE pieces, showcasing the brand’s historical fashion evolution.” Meanwhile, LOEWE also stated:

“In a playful blend of impromptu moments and colorful styling, ‘Decades of Confusion’ continues our tongue-in-cheek exploration of how to say (and spell) our brand name—easy when you know, tricky when you don’t.​”

Moreover, the short film spans from 1971 to the present, showing how Plaza’s characters continuously struggle to spell LOEWE. Levy, on the other hand, becomes frustrated at ‘The White Lotus’ actress as she figures out the spelling.

You can watch ‘Decades of Confusion’ here:

Moreover, Plaza is set to star in the dark comedy film ‘Honey Don’t!’, which is directed by Ethan Coen, who co-wrote it alongside his wife Tricia Cooke. Not to mention, the upcoming movie is also starring Chris Evans and Margaret Qualley.

Sources: rain-mag.com, loewe.com, indiewire.com