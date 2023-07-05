Dan Levy and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Cast on the Show’s Queer Representation

Dan Levy and the stars of ‘Schitt’s Creek’ recently went viral after CBC Television posted a TikTok video about the show’s queer representation.

It has been more than three years since CBC’s hit sitcom concluded, giving viewers a series finale where they get to witness David (Levy) and Patrick’s (Noah Reid) beautiful union. The show continues to prove how timeless its storyline is, especially in its queer representation, and the cast talked about it in the viral TikTok video, which is a clip from the 40-minute special: Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell.

“I think at the time, writing David as a queer character was just something that I wanted to do. I didn’t do it to make a political statement. It was just who he was in my head. And, I was shocked by how novel that seemed to people,” Levy expressed.

The 39-year-old Canadian actor, who is openly gay, also noted that he did not expect that the “wine metaphor” would inspire other people to use it to come out in real life. In the iconic “wine metaphor” scene, Levy’s David describes his pansexuality, stating:

“I like the wine and not the label.”

Moreover, ‘Schitt’s Creek’s viral TikTok video has gained a lot of positive comments, as well as a large number of likes. You can watch the video here:

