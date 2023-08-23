Dan Levy Celebrates 40th with Noah Reid and Friends in Italy Getaway

Dan Levy went on a vacation in Italy to celebrate his 40th birthday, and he recently shared some pics from what seems to be a very fun getaway…

One of his friends who joined the celebration is his ‘Schitt’s Creek’ co-star and on-screen beau Noah Reid. The two actors make for one of the most loved gay couples (David and Patrick) on TV, and the sitcom’s viewers were able to witness their amazing love story, which eventually led to their beautiful wedding.

On his Instagram Stories, Levy shared a photo of him and Reid with a text that reads:

“it was all going so well…”

He then posted another pic with Stacey Farber in between the two actors — with a text on it that says:

“…until”

For context, Farber played the role of Reid’s ex-fiancée, Rachel, in ‘Schitt’s Creek’. Moreover, Levy also posted a series of photos on his Instagram feed, which summed up his fun 40th birthday celebration.

“The Summer I Turned Forty,” the out Canadian actor wrote on his caption.

The first photo is of the birthday celebrant — all smiles and looking dashing as ever. The following photos are of him enjoying his time with friends, including another reunion photo with Reid, who has been married to Canadian nurse Clare Stone since 2020.

Now dropping Levy’s 40th birthday celebration pics here:

