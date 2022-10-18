Dan Levy Confirms the Cast of His Directorial Debut Film ‘Good Grief’

Dan Levy is making his feature directorial debut, and he has set the cast of the upcoming film titled ‘Good Grief.’

Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie are starring in the said movie, which is written and directed by Levy. Not to mention that the 39-year-old Canadian actor will also be appearing in the film, alongside Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, ‘Good Grief’ tells the story of:

“Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.”

Furthermore, Levy talked about the upcoming Netflix film stating,

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

‘Good Grief’ will be produced by the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor together with Megan Zehmer under their Not A Real Production Company banner, which has a deal with Netflix for film and television series projects.

