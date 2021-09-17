Dan Levy Slid In The DMs Of A ‘Sex Education’ Star?

Who wouldn’t want to learn sex education from Dan Levy?

Netflix’s popular teen dramady Sex Education recently released its third season. Sex Education is centered around a fictional town in the British countryside. The specific story centers on a high schooler named Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield) who’s the son of a sex therapist (Gillian Anderson). After watching his mother’s practice, Otis joins outcast Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) in starting a sex therapy business at school. Meanwhile, Otis’ best friend Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) explores his sexuality and romantic options. That includes exploring a relationship with his former bully Adam Groff (Connor Swindells).

To promote the new season, some of the cast has spoken with media sources about the show and its making. Cast member Mimi Keene, who plays mean girl Ruby, shared with Buzzfeed that while he doesn’t appear in season three, Dan Levy could possibly make appearance in the future. And the reason being, he slid into the DMs of the show’s lead.

“From what I remember correctly, Dan Levy spoke to [Asa] and said how much he liked the show and that he would like to be a substitute teacher,” Mimi Keene explained. “Him playing David in Schitt’s Creek is like one of my favorite things ever — it got me through some tough times seriously.”

“I’m pretty sure he’s a fan of the show,” she added, “I was really vibing that, and I hope we go ahead with another season and it happens.”

After hearing this story, Buzzfeed had to press the issue further by asking Connor Swindells for his thoughts.

“I would love Dan Levy to come on and play a substitute teacher,” he answered. “I’m a massive fan. I think he’s tremendous and a wonderful person and I think that the would be an amazing addition to the Sex Education cast if the stars were to align.”

But could this actually become a reality? Please? We’ve all been wondering what’s next for Dan Levy now that Schitt’s Creek is over. For Netflix and Sex Education fans, a substitute teacher played by Levy would be the perfect choice. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Source: Buzzfeed,