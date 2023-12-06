Dan Levy Drops Emotional Images + Trailer of ‘Good Grief’ Film

Dan Levy recently shared the first-look images and a trailer of his upcoming film ‘Good Grief’, and the mere act of looking at them is giving a plethora of feels — celebration, love and loss, among others.

The comedy-drama feature is directed by Levy, which marks his filmmaking debut. On top of writing, directing and producing ‘Good Grief’, he is also portraying the character of Marc who is a children’s book illustrator.

Aside from the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star, the film’s cast also includes: Luke Evans, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Arnaud Valois, Celia Imrie, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. As per Collider, the plot of ‘Good Grief’ reads:

“The forthcoming film will center on children’s book illustrator Marc (Levy) as he tries to come to terms with his mother’s death with the help of a new marriage. But when his new husband, Oliver (Evans), abruptly dies, Marc is forced to deal with the grief he has tried to avoid for the longest time. In order to process the tragedy, he joins his two best friends, Sophie (Negga) and Thomas (Patel), on a trip to Paris, spending a week of acceptance and self-discovery.”

Moreover, the dramedy film came to fruition after Levy experienced the loss of his grandmother, as well as his dog in close proximity.

“It was hard for me to feel the specificity of loss when all I was feeling was grief for so long. It was that conversation that really expedited the concept of the movie,” the Canadian actor told EW.

Here’s the newly released trailer followed by some more images.

‘Good Grief’ is set to be released on Netflix on January 5, 2024. In the meantime, here are the film’s first-look images:

Sources: collider.com, ew.com