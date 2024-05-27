Dan Levy’s New Look Stole People’s Attention at the Met Gala

Dan Levy was one of the stars who attended this year’s Met Gala, and his hand-beaded Loewe suit was not the only thing that caught people’s attention.

Advertisement

The 40-year-old Canadian actor and filmmaker was also sporting a new look, which is his mustache. During the prestigious event, he wore a black Loewe suit with handcrafted caviar pearl floral embroidery. The suit gave off the illusion of flowers fading in on the lower parts of the attire.

Dan Levy at the Carlyle in bespoke LOEWE moments before leaving for the Met Gala and Dan Levy’s handcrafted caviar pearl floral embroidery 💐🌸🌺🌼🌷 May 6, 2024

📸 George Eyres via LOEWE

🔗 https://t.co/BKTACJMEoX #LOEWE #MetGala #DanLevy pic.twitter.com/AKgKyLlN1t — Lee✌🏼🩷💜💙 (@LeonieWoolf) May 7, 2024

Dan Levy chats with ET's Rachel Smith at Met Gala 2024, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' benefiting the Met's Costume Institute. The actor discusses his hand-beaded Loewe suit, and says he prepared for the big event by getting a 'good night's sleep.' May 6,… pic.twitter.com/NLbhoKvgTb — Lee✌🏼🩷💜💙 (@LeonieWoolf) May 7, 2024

Advertisement

Not to mention, Levy shared about his stunning outfit via an Instagram post, writing:

“This dream suit was hand beaded and embroidered over several days by the genius magicians at @loewe for last night’s Met. Always amazed by what you and your team have built, @jonathan.anderson. Big thank yous to the dream team at Loewe. And to everyone who helped put me together,” he wrote on the caption.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here’s what some of the netizens think about Levy’s mustache:

“Dan Levy with the mustache. As no surprise it looks amazing and right at home on his face #MetGala,” @troublemanUZ tweeted.

“Dan Levy’s mustache will save me,” @tlhallman2 commented.

“Just found out that Dan Levy has a mustache now and he looks like his father in Father of the Bride Part II I’m wheezing,” @Marilynhackfan also pointed out.

What do you think about Dan Levy’s new look?