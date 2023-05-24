Dan O’Neill on New Docuseries ‘Giants,’ LGBTQ Representation, & More

Lions, elephants, and anacondas – oh, my!

From Africa to South America and Australia, renowned gay explorer, biologist, and filmmaker Dan O’Neill is one of several conservationists and scientists who have dedicated their lives to studying the spectacular world of the animal kingdom. In his new five-part docuseries Giants, he takes audiences on a journey into the wild to find the biggest beasts that walk our planet.

Every adventure brings excitement, and sometimes fear, as O’Neill works to unlock the evolutionary secrets of these animals like never before.

Giants is now available on Curiosity Stream, and O’Neill took some time to talk more about it with Instinct. He also touches on being the first openly proud LGBTQ wildlife presenter to be on TV, showcasing queer scientists in the world, and being a positive role model for generations to come.

Check out the full video interview below.

Dan O’Neill…

