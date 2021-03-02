Dan Reynolds Gives $1M Home To LGBTQ Charity. Apple & Utah Jazz Assist

We hear all the time that a performer is an “ally” and wants to support our little rainbow family. The thoughts run through our head from AWESOME! we need all the support we can get … too … they probably just want our gay money … and everywhere inbetween. Some of are 100% loving and some of us are jaded.

It was in 2018 when Instinct was front and center to see the power and beauty of the LOVELOUD Music Festival held in Salt Lake City Utah. In its second year at the time, the concert was a big production of stars and celebrities and all there for one cause.

WHY WE ARE HERE LGBTQ+ youth in unaccepting homes and communities are 8 times more likely to die by suicide and 3 times more likely to engage in risky drug use. These stats need to change. ORGINS OF LOVELOUD Founded in 2017 by Dan Reynolds, the LOVELOUD Foundation, is a catalyst to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth. LOVELOUD offers hope to young people, letting them know they’re not alone and encouraging acceptance in the home and community. It all begins with talking about, sharing and showing the realities of what LGBTQ+ teens face daily. – loveloudfest.com

We had an amazing time with all the talent there and it was all for a great cause. The attention and commitment Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds showed for the event and its success was palpable.

Not only has Reynolds been the driving force for LOVELOUD, he has now taken to help another charity in Utah.