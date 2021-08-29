Dance Days, Dog Days, Beach Days & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from this week starting off with Rod Facundo who gave us his best post-workout Happy Locker dance.

Anthony (SurfBearLA) began the week looking for a wrestling partner:

Nick Herrera was busy getting dressed:

Bremen Menelli impressed with his vertical prowess:

Lars Petersen (urban_runner_denmark) was all pulled up and stylish:

Davey Wavey got hungry:

Roberto Portales went into ‘movie musical’ mode while shopping at The Grove in La:

Nathan McCallum celebrated International Dog Day with his cute pooch:

Artist Chubby Tanuki served up some bear beach body:

Fitness trainer David Torres got it done:

Anthony Varrecchia explored Fire Island with his man:

And Victor Calderon got a bit cheeky at the beach: