Dance Moves, Smooches, Pooches & Pride Parades

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from this week.

First up, Rick and the Griffopotamus (above) sent greetings from Hawaii While HawaiiMuscleBear sent ‘alohas’ from his island as well in exchange for belly rubs:

Bearded Frank (above) served up serious beard goals while chilling poolside:

Moe Bear gave us a peek at the goings-on at Rainbow Mountain:

Jaymes Vaughn wished his boo Jonathan Bennett happy birthday in Palm Springs:

Dr. Thara (aka Kaiser.Arms) threw down some dance moves:

Artist and designer Anthony Varrecchia was reminiscing in New York City:

Dr. Marco got some heavy lifting done between hospital shifts:

American Idol alum David Hernandez caught up with an old friend:

Luke Evans got his Pride on (or off):

Jason Carter was giving you some ‘Miami noir’ black and white realness:

Max Emerson woke up to a photoshoot with his handsome hounds:

Last one: Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff dropped by the DC Pride parade this weekend. Harris is the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride Parade.