Dancer Liam Riddick Shares About Working on Blockbuster Film ‘Barbie’

Liam Riddick is one of the 40 dancing Kens in the hit ‘Barbie’ film’s iconic song number “I’m Just Ken,” which was led by Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Riddick is originally from South Wales, but he eventually moved to London to complete his degree in Contemporary Dance at London Contemporary Dance School. He then joined Richard Alston Dance Company after graduating, and did national and international tours for 8 years.

Thereafter, he received multiple nominations as a dancer, and ultimately won Best Male Dancer 2017. Fast forward to 2023, and he is now one of the dancing Kens in the blockbuster ‘Barbie’ movie.

In a recent interview with Attitude, Riddick shared how he was casted in the film, revealing:

“I didn’t really know about the casting originally. But I’d known Jennifer White, the choreographer, who’s just incredible, for a long while, and also her associate Lisa Whelan again, who’s brilliant. They knew they had this scene with 40 Kens. I was lucky enough, they gave me a call and just said, “Are you free?” So, I went in and learned what had been done so far.”

He also talked about his experience working on the movie, which he described “is just magic.”

“It’s a really nice feeling. It’s really exciting to be part of the hype. We shot it over a year ago, so it was super exciting to relive all the memories and go back through pictures and stuff. And then to see the film in the cinema was incredible. It’s so great. To say out loud that you’re a part of that is just magic,” the London-based, award-winning contemporary dance artist expressed.

Not to mention, he also spilled the deets on his interaction with ‘Barbie’ stars Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, recalling:

“Simu [Liu] came into rehearsals, so we met him briefly. It wasn’t until the day of the shoot that we got to meet Ryan and the core unit of Kens. They were really sweet. I didn’t speak to Ryan one-on-one but [was close enough] to the point where you could reach out. I didn’t! But they were really pleasant. At the end of the day, we were all dancing Kens singing about being ‘just Ken.’ Everyone was on the same level, which was really nice.”

Moreover, Riddick announced back in an August 30, 2022 Instagram post that he got engaged to fiancé Glenn Mainwaring. <3

And now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the talented hottie that is Liam Riddick, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his hot pics, shall we?

Sources: attitude.co.uk, bristololdvic.org.uk, uk.linkedin.com