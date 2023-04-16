Dancing At Coachella, Chasing Waterfalls, Favorite Tacos & More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams this week starting with Luis, who woke up to a double rainbow.

Ivan celebrated his own Easter tradition in Alaska:

Braden Olexo stopped for an impromptu hike and found a waterfall:

Sam Cushing celebrated another trip around the sun:

Boyfriends Justin Nicoll and Randy Bear danced it out at Coachella:

Elliot Norris is ready for summer:

Kevin McDonald went splish/splash at the pool:

Jim Newman sent regards from Joshua Tree “RV-style:”

Bruno Baba wants to know your favorite “tacos:”

Rico Bozant pondered the age old question: suited or shirtless?

Justin and Erik got “pulled” onstage at RuPaul’s Drag Race Live in Las Vegas:

Dan Levy dropped by Sesame Street:

Kasey Butler serenaded his roommates:

Shomari Francis can drop some serious smolder:

Max Emerson says he’s “actually very shy:”

Lyle Anthony loves being one of those “every day people:”

Paul Cassidy enjoyed the sunset in Thailand:

Petr Hollesch said good night:

Red and MrTeddyBear threw down some man-on-man liplock for photographer Mack Sturgis:

Netflix announced Season 7 of its Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye will premiere May 12: