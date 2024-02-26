‘Dancing on Ice’ Star Colin Grafton Opens Up About His Sexuality

Colin Grafton has starred in ‘Dancing on Ice’ for two years in a row now, and he is finally ready to talk about his sexuality.

In a recent interview with PinkNews, the 32-year-old American figure skater noted that he came out as gay to the close people in his life when he was 24, however, he hasn’t opened up about his sexuality in public.

“I told my closest friends, I told the people around me and I eventually told my parents. I was maybe 24 when all that happened. I know there’s a lot of curiosity about my sexual orientation and my love life, but I never actually came out to the public. I guess this is me announcing it to you guys,” he stated.

The ‘Dancing on Ice’ star continued by revealing the reason why he decided to publicly come out now, explaining:

“If I’m honest, I never really felt the need to announce it before but the reason I am saying this now is because I want to show that there is representation in any way I can.”

Not to mention, the fear of being stereotyped is another factor why it took some time for him to be open about his sexuality.

“I was really nervous of doing that to myself. It was like, OK, if I come out as gay then people are going to think I’m this or that, when in reality the human sexuality spectrum is so vast and it’s just one small part of the person you are,” Grafton shared.

The now out and proud pair skater and model further expressed,

“It’s been a long journey, but now I am proud of myself and I’m proud of my sexual orientation, and I want to let other people know that they should be proud of every part of themselves too.”

Moreover, Grafton began skating at the age of 7, and he is a former junior Team USA star.

Sources: thepinknews.com, en.wikipedia.org