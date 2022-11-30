Daniel Craig Talks About His Queer Character in ‘Knives Out’

Daniel Craig is portraying a queer character in the 2022 ‘Knives Out’ sequel, and he talked about playing the role in an interview with Deadline.

The 2019 film’s second installation, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ returns with the actor’s character, Benoit Blanc, being a canonically queer detective, and he reacted on the news that Blanc is gay expressing,

“It’s all good.”

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” Craig further stated.

He added,

“And also, as I said at the LFF, who wouldn’t want to live with the human being that he happens to live with?”

“It’s nice, it’s fun. And why shouldn’t it be? I don’t want people to get politically hung up on anything,” the 54-year-old English actor expressed, referencing his character’s sexuality.

As per Attitude, the plot of ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ reads:

“Glass Onion sees a tech billionaire’s party on a private Greek island go from a dream to a horror when a body is found – a different setting, but with the same detective.”

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is written and directed by Rian Johnson, and it has a one week sneak preview in theaters from November 23. Moreover, it will be available for streaming on Netflix on December 23.

Source: attitude.co.uk