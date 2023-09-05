Daniel K. Isaac to Star in Geffen Playhouse’s ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

“Ice cream.” “Water fights.” “Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows.” A boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity…

Queer Korean actor and writer Daniel K. Isaac is about to take audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys – and to each other – as he steps into the starring role of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person play written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe. The production will run September 14 – October 15 at LA’s Geffen’s Playhouse, with previews beginning September 6.

Advertisement

Every Brilliant Thing will also be the Geffen’s 2023/2024 season opener, as well as the first play the venue has produced in the round.

As an actor, Isaac is a Drama Desk Award nominee and has been seen in Off-Broadway productions such as You Will Get Sick and The Chinese Lady. His film and television credits include Comedy Central’s The Other Two, HBO’s Too Big to Fail, and CBS’ Person of Interest, but his best known role is playing Ben Kim throughout all seven seasons of Showtime’s Billions.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Isaac and talk more about Every Brilliant Thing and making his Geffen Playhouse debut. He also touches on why he wanted to be involved with the show, his passion for entertaining, and other upcoming projects.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interview below.

Daniel K. Isaac…

Advertisement

Follow Isaac: Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Every Brilliant Thing.