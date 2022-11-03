Daniel Radcliffe Looks Back on Speaking Up About Rowling’s Trans Ideas

Daniel Radcliffe recently reflected on speaking up about British author J. K. Rowling’s essay on transgender issues in June 2020, wherein he expressed:

“Trans women are women.”

In an interview with IndieWire, the 33-year-old English actor stated,

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that.”

Radcliffe further explained that seeing the queer and trans youth get hurt by Rowling’s remarks made him want to speak up about the issue.

“And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important,” he shared.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor added,

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

In 2020, Radcliffe stood up for transgender people through a message that read:

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I. To all the people who now feel that their experience of the [Harry Potter] books has been tarnished or diminished, I am deeply sorry for the pain these comments have caused you.”

Moreover, his ‘Harry Potter’ co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton were also vocal about disagreeing with Rowling’s opinions on transgender people.

Source: attitude.co.uk