Daniel Radcliffe Shares The Real Reason Why He Bulked Up

Daniel Radcliffe had ‘Harry Potter’ fans floored after showing his thirst-worthy washboard abs for his role in the biographical parody film entitled ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.’

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 33-year-old English actor revealed the real reason why he decided to bulk up from his slim physique.

“I was shirtless more as Al than I’ve been in anything else. An article about the film came out saying that I got in shape for this role, which I didn’t. My parents do CrossFit. They’re in their 60s, and they’re insanely fit people, so I’ve just got them to keep up with,” Radcliffe shared.

Despite his body transformation, the actor admitted that he is not yet on the level of his parents’ fitness.

“We don’t do CrossFit together. CrossFit is their thing. I’m not fit enough, probably, for CrossFit,” the actor stated.

Radcliffe plays the role of “Weird” Al Yankovic who is famous for doing parodies on popular songs, and he eventually turned it into his own genre. The film is directed by Eric Appel, and it received a wild applause during its premiere at Toronto International Film Festival.

Moreover, the actor also expressed how honored he is to have starred in the satirical biopic saying,

“[It was] the only time I’ve played someone that I’ve been a fan of. Honestly, this film from front to back was just one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had. There was no one on this set that was indifferent to Al’s music, everyone on this set loves Al and was so pumped to be there every day. It felt like this amazing sort of honor that we all got to be a part of something so crazy.”

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ is scheduled to be released on the Roku Channel on November 4.

Source: huffpost.com