Dannii Minogue Talks ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ Queer Allyship, & More

Aussie superstar Dannii Minogue is back to play Cupid – but this time, it’s for girls who like girls.

I Kissed a Girl, an all-female counterpart to I Kissed a Boy, the groundbreaking British dating show to exclusively feature gay men, welcomes 10 single sapphic women in search of love. Like I Kissed a Boy, the show is set in an Italian country house called the “Masseria,” and the contestants are matched, based on what they’re looking for in a partner. Meeting for the first time with a kiss, the couples are encouraged to give their new relationship a shot.

However, will everything end in true love when everyone is a possibility?

Minogue, who has been a longtime advocate and ally for the LGBTQ+ community, immediately said yes when asked to be involved with I Kissed a Boy, and was even more ecstatic to join the spin-off. From guiding the girls on their journey to love to creating a sparkling intro theme song, as well as serving fabulous looks at the Kiss Offs, Minogue is the ideal host for the I Kissed a… brand.

I Kissed a Girl is now streaming on Hulu, and Instinct recently caught up with Minogue to talk more about her hosting experience. Additionally, she also discusses how the show is good for queer representation, her bonding experience with the girls after the cameras stopped rolling, and why the LGBTQ+ community is so meaningful to her.

Check out the full video interview below.

