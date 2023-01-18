Danny Pintauro Opens Up About Candace Cameron’s “Horrifying” Comments

A number of members of the LGBTQ+ community have expressed their disapproval after Candace Cameron Bure’s controversial comments about “traditional marriage.”

Joining those people who have spoken up is out actor Danny Pintauro, who was interviewed by the ‘Full House’ actress in ‘The View’ back in 2015. As per Cinema Blend, the ‘Who’s the Boss?’ actor appeared in the talk show to discuss about “the dangers of crystal meth abuse during sex.”

At the time, Pintauro had been HIV-positive for 12 years, and being a meth user himself, he contracted it after having sex with a man who also used meth. More recently, the host of Behind the Velvet Rope podcast asked the actor about his interaction with Bure, to which he shared:

“I was disappointed in the way she treated me when I was on The View. … [She treated me] poorly. She basically said, ‘Do you take responsibility for getting HIV because you were living a promiscuous lifestyle?’ And turned on the spot to my husband and said, ‘Do you have unprotected sex with your husband?’ I mean, it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah.”

He added,

“And so it’s not surprising to me that she’s taking this stance with Christmas movies that she’s gonna be involved in, but it is very disappointing,” referring to the ‘Fuller House’ actress’ departure from the Hallmark Channel, which supports LGBTQ+ storylines.

Pintauro further expressed his disappointment stating,

“We’ve been in this business together… She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It’s almost like she went backwards in a way. I don’t know if that’s her brother or her family. I don’t know where any of that stems from, but it’s definitely disappointing. I think she could be an incredible ally…”

