Darren Criss Reacts To Kevin McHale Tweeting Criss “Feels Gay”

Glee alum Kevin McHale recently touched on a sore spot in a lot of the fandom’s hearts. Meaning, McHaled talked about fellow alum Darren Criss’s sexuality.

McHale, who came out as gay in 2018, recently had a Twitter moment after responding to a question posted by CNN reporter Nathan McDermott.

“What’s something that ISN’T gay but still FEELS gay to you?” asked McDermott.

McHale then tweeted out a GIF of Criss looking anxious and pulling his collar while at an awards ceremony.

For years Darren Criss has been a vocal advocate and supporter of LGBTQ people. He’s also most known for playing gay roles. Criss gained national recognition for playing the gay high schooler Blaine Anderson on Fox’s Glee.

Criss also won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of gay serial killer Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. That said, Criss is straight and married writer/producer Mia Swier in 2019. Criss later swore off playing any additional LGBTQ characters, as he wants to leave space for LGBTQ actors.

Despite that, it seems McHale’s tweet struck a chord with Glee fans and cast. Both cast and fans of the former show reacted to McHale’s GIF. Darren Criss kept the fun going by responding with two GIFs from Schitt’s Creek that thanked McHale for the mention.

Jenna Ushkowitz also sent a GIF. In her case, the GIF is of herself on the musical tv show. In the selected scene, Ushkowitz is shaking her head with a smile on her face.

Meanwhile, Alex Newell messaged McHale with the line, “Hand me your phone!!”

No, baby! — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) November 12, 2020

Even the FOX tv channel’s officially account joined the fun by including a GIF of the classic “And I Oop” meme from Jasmine Masters.

Check out some of Twitter’s other hilarious responses below.

