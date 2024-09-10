Dating Naked UK is the newest addition to your reality TV collection

Dating in the real world is hard, but reality TV dating just got even harder. These contestants are baring it all, literally stripping down to nothing in MTV UK’s Dating Naked UK.

The UK has adapted another dating series in the form of MTV UK’s Dating Naked UK. The dating show originally aired between 2014 and 2016 in the US but didn’t quite make the mark in the reality series world. Fast forward to 2024, we have single men and women thrust into a tropical island in nothing but their completely naked selves. The show hopes to help these singletons find love without the hassles, prejudice, and complications of the modern world–we have dating apps to thank for that. The premise of the show reads:

“Ten naked singletons take their search for love to a whole new level. Fed up of the dating game, these singles will be stripping right back to basics and baring all, in the name of finding love.”

The trailer for the show teases the audiences with contestants walking up to what looks like an island villa while they strip off pieces of their clothing, one-by-one, while a narration of their dating goals are played in the background. One of them says:

“I love dating, but dating apps have always been a disaster for me. I think being naked would be a new experience like no other, and I believe it’s going to create deeper connections because all I’ll be doing is getting to know the person, and they’ll get to know me. It’s a new beginning.”

The contestants are hopeful, and experimental to say the least, that stripping down to nothing will increase their chances of getting to know each other authentically, free from the inhibitions and flashiness of clothes and accessories, with one of the men saying:

“I think being naked will allow me to really get to know someone on a deeper level.”

According to Rylan Clark, who hosts and is the only fully-clothed member of this show, Dating Naked UK was shot on an island in Colombia, where they actually had fun while shooting the show:

“The best times, The best people, The best memories.”

Will stripping down to nothing improve these contestants’ chances of truly getting to know each other? If you’re curious about who ends up with whom, and if the contestants really connect without pretenses, you can watch the show on Paramount Plus UK or Prime Video.

Source: IMDB