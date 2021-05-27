Dave Bautista Talks About Speedo Photo on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Many people know Dave Bautista from playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Others may know him for his time as a wrestler with WWE.

If you have seen Bautista outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know how sexy he is, especially if you follow his Instagram account.

Whether posting literal thirst traps…

Or even fully dressed, the man is sexy!

Not to mention he is an ally.

While he has worn the traditional wrestling trunks, it is nothing compared to him in a speedo. During a satellite appearance to promote his new film, Army of the Dead, on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, May 25, Clarkson asked Bautista about a photo from his Instagram taken in Sydney during February showing him and makeup artist Jon Moore along with another guy posing in speedos. Bautista, referring to the speedos as a “budgie smuggler”, explained he put them on for the picture and “quickly got out of them.” The picture, as well as the exchange with Clarkson, are below.

Bautista also did an interview with the tattoo publication, Inked, and also a photoshoot where he showed off his shirtless and inked chest.

Last week, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bautista, who is right now 52, told DeGeneres the third Guardians of the Galaxy film will be his last.

“I’m also going to be 54 by the time Guardians of the Galaxy 3 comes out. Just like the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me,” Bautista humorously explained.

What do think of Bautista in a speedo? Let us know in the comments or on our social media accounts.

Sources: Dave Bautista Official Instagram Account, The Kelly Clarkson Show Official YouTube Channel, Inked, The Ellen DeGeneres Show Official YouTube Channel,