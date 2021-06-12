‘American Idol’ Alum David Archuleta Came Out

David Archuleta came out?

Former American Idol star David Archuleta recently came out as LGBTQ. The 30-year-old singer made this announcement through an Instagram post earlier today, June 12. Growing up in a Mormon household, Archuleta wanted to make sure that LGBTQ people with religious upbringings didn’t feel alone. He shared that understanding himself and his sexuality has taken years, but that’s ok.

“I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality,” he explained in the post. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage.”

Archuleta then repeated the fact that he knows there are many people with religious backgrounds who feel like they’re struggling alone. And, he wants them to know that they are not alone.

He added, “There are people experiencing the same feelings of being LGBTQIA+, (i know that’s a lot of letters that a lot of people don’t understand, but there are a lot of unique experiences people feel and live that make them feel isolated and alone that are represented) who are wrestling to follow their beliefs that are so important to them, just as I have.”

Archuleta then asked his followers and the public to be more understanding of people who struggle to balance their LGBTQIA+ identities and their faith.

He continued, “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself. I think we can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith. There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think it should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other. For me to find peace the reality has been to accept both are real things I experience and make who I am.”

David Archuleta then admitted that he’s still figuring it all out. But despite not being comfortable with sharing this fact with the world, he wanted to press the truth that you can be LGBTQIA+ and a religious being.

“I’ve yet to figure out what that means but I appreciate you listening to this personal matter,” Archuleta wrote. “Again I don’t feel comfortable sharing it, but felt I needed to bring more awareness to people in my same situation and let you know you’re not alone. You can be part of the LGBTQIA+ community and still believe in God and His gospel plan.”

In the comments of his post, David Archuleta asked heterosexual readers that can’t understand anyone who lives differently to open their minds. He also explained further about the struggle he had in accepting himself. He shares that for 20 years, he has tried to change himself. He shares that eventually, he came around to the idea that God made him how he is on purpose.

“And instead of hating what I have considered wrong I need to see why God loved me for who I am and that it’s not just sexuality,” Archuleta wrote in the comments of his post. “So many other traits of who I am come from how I’ve been created. If other people choose to live differently than what you’ve been raised to believe is right, please have compassion because it’s most likely been an exhausting journey for them to be ok with the feelings they have and never have been able to change.”

Archuleta then ended on the sentiment that faith and sexuality are two big questions in his life. But, he believes asking those questions and pursuing them is how you find the answers.

“So let’s keep asking and seeking, and having compassion and patience,” he concluded. “Thank you for listening.”

In the comments of his post, many fans, celebrities, and fellow American Idol alum shared words of love and acceptance for David Archuleta. This includes Kevin McHale, Jordin Sparks, Joy Williams, Abby Anderson, David Cook, and more.

“I am so proud of you and proud to know you,” said American Idol season 6 winner Jordin Sparks. “You are so loved, David.”