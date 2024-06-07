David Archuleta Opens Up About Being on Dating Apps

David Archuleta recently opened up about his experience on dating apps, and it seems like things are not going so smoothly for him…

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter revealed:

“I go on apps and it is kind of hard because I didn’t think I was that well-known but, like, everyone knows me. They post my profile on TikTok and things.”

“I guess I was a bigger deal than I realize,” he added.

Dating apps aside, Archuleta’s song “Hell Together”, which was released in April, has resonated with other members of the LGBTQ+ community, serving as a beacon of hope in their lives. According to the “Faith In Me” singer,

“Someone [came up to me] saying like, ‘Hey, I’m not out yet, but seeing you — thank you.’ Another person who was saying like … ‘I’m queer. I grew up Mormon, my cousin was queer. We had each other, but he decided to take his life so thank you for being open about your story because hopefully there won’t be more situations like my cousin.’”

Moreover, he noted how other people’s “touching” stories inspire him to continue sharing his own. In June 2021, Archuleta publicly came out and also left his Mormon faith.

