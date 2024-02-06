David Archuleta Reacts to Unknowingly Getting Himself in a Dirty Joke

David Archuleta has been killing it with V interesting TikTok videos, one of which unintentionally got him into a dirty joke…

A certain video of TikTok user @queenlock1989 shows her pointing at a tape measure’s 3-inch mark and stating:

“If this is you, you better lower your motherf**king tone when you’re talking to me.”

And to that, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter responded by belting out his 2008 hit song “Crush” in a TikTok video. Apparently, he thought that @queenlock1989’s video was a “short person trend,” pertaining to one’s height.

It is, in fact, not alluding to that, but a certain private part in the lower region… Thereafter, Archuleta posted another video addressing the misunderstanding. He noted that it had him “spiraling,” and also laughed at the situation, seemingly finding it funny at the same time.

“I grew up hardcore Mormon. Not just average Mormon—hardcore! ‘Let virtue garnish thy thoughts unceasingly.’ Pure, clean thoughts was the way to be and the way to go, and that’s all I knew. Like, that’s what I was raised and conditioned to be. And it’s gonna take me a while to catch up with y’all… I’m getting there, eventually. Slowly but surely,” the “Afraid to Love” singer explained.

He further expressed,

“I genuinely just thought that it was like a short person joke because I’ve done TikToks about how tall I am before. But, you know, I love my height… and the rest of me too,” with his eyes and hand motioning downward.

Moreover, one of the comments reads:

“I was gonna say, being a full time bottom isn’t so.”

Archuleta then reacted to it in a different video, stating:

“I’m sure that you are absolutely right… For other people out there. I’m sure that they would definitely agree with that. Couldn’t relate.”

And on that note, you can watch his TikTok saga here:

@davidarchie Replying to @Jayden wtf did i just get myself into yall thinking about me 😭😂😭 ♬ original sound – David Archuleta

@davidarchie Replying to @Jay put this in drafts last night but since it looks like theres no going back from this point i mean 🤷🏻‍♂️ ♬ original sound – David Archuleta

